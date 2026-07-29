The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Insider Penelope Anne Freer Buys 900 Shares

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR - Get Free Report) insider Penelope Anne Freer acquired 900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,729 per share, for a total transaction of £24,561.

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The Weir Group Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of WEIR stock traded up GBX 168 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,692. The company had a trading volume of 7,392,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,454,562. The company has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.05. The Weir Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,254 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,580. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,435.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,823.47.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 54.60 EPS for the quarter. The Weir Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Weir Group PLC will post 136.0509554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEIR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,555 target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of The Weir Group to a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,490 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of The Weir Group to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,435.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEIR

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry.

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