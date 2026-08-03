Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JonesTrading downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

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Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $869.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.19.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 104.34% and a return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 13,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $218,216.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 232,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,970.23. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 273,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $4,718,797.33. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,237,279 shares in the company, valued at $159,158,317.17. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,011 shares of company stock worth $6,008,309. Insiders own 7.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

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