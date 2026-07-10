Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $27.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $523.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $477.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $403.36 and a 12-month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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