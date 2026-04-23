Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2026 guidance to 24.640-25.120 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Thermo Fisher Scientific's conference call:

Thermo Fisher raised full‑year guidance, now targeting $47.3B–$48.1B in revenue (6%–8% reported) and $24.64–$25.12 adjusted EPS (8%–10% growth), still assuming 3%–4% organic growth.

Thermo Fisher raised full‑year guidance, now targeting in revenue (6%–8% reported) and adjusted EPS (8%–10% growth), still assuming 3%–4% organic growth. Completed the ~\$9 billion acquisition of Clario , which added \$30M of revenue and \$0.01 of adjusted EPS in Q1 and is expected to contribute roughly \$900M of revenue and \$0.32 of EPS to 2026 guidance.

Completed the ~\$9 billion acquisition of , which added \$30M of revenue and \$0.01 of adjusted EPS in Q1 and is expected to contribute roughly \$900M of revenue and \$0.32 of EPS to 2026 guidance. Delivered a strong Q1 with \$11.01B revenue (+6%), adjusted operating income of \$2.4B (+6%) and adjusted EPS of \$5.44 (+6%), while returning capital via \$3B of buybacks and a 10% dividend increase.

Delivered a strong Q1 with revenue (+6%), adjusted operating income of \$2.4B (+6%) and adjusted EPS of \$5.44 (+6%), while returning capital via \$3B of buybacks and a 10% dividend increase. Headwinds persist from tariffs, FX and potential higher inflation (company cites a placeholder for inflation risk), and Analytical Instruments faced softness (organic -2%) with a 250 bps margin decline; China and academic/government end markets remain muted.

Headwinds persist from tariffs, FX and potential higher inflation (company cites a placeholder for inflation risk), and Analytical Instruments faced softness (organic -2%) with a 250 bps margin decline; China and academic/government end markets remain muted. Company highlighted continued innovation and commercial momentum—new product launches (e.g., Glacios 3 Cryo‑TEM, TSQ Certis, Gibco CTS Compleo), AI collaborations with Nvidia/OpenAI, and share gains in clinical research and bioproduction.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 10.3%

TMO stock traded down $52.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $461.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.56. The company has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after buying an additional 31,455,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,701,353 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,462,550,000 after buying an additional 1,230,872 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,539.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,327 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $552,985,000 after buying an additional 896,125 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,752,607 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $720,576,000 after buying an additional 825,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,612,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $631.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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