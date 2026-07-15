Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $62.7540 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a market cap of $667.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Third Coast Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 511,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,521 shares of the company's stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 83,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,739 shares of the company's stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 72,513 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 59,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCBX shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens cut their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCBX

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, guaranteed loans, auto finance, letters of credit, commercial and residential real estate, and construction, development, and other loans.

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