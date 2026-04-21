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THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
THK logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • THK shares gapped up at the open, rising from $17.60 to $18.40; the stock last traded at $17.73 on light volume (354 shares).
  • The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a high P/E of 93.32 with a beta of 0.90. Its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $15.97 and $14.35, and the company reports a current ratio of 2.83, quick ratio of 2.18 and debt-to-equity of 0.34.
  • THK is a global manufacturer of precision linear motion components, producing LM Guides, actuators, ball screws and mechatronic systems for industries including machine tools, semiconductors, medical devices, robotics and aerospace.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $18.40. THK shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 354 shares trading hands.

THK Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

THK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THK Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer specializing in mechanical components that enable precise linear and rotational motion. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company pioneered the development of rolling-element linear motion guides, introducing its first “LM Guide” in 1972. Over the decades, THK has expanded its product portfolio to include linear actuators, ball screws, spherical joints, and mechatronic systems designed for automation and high-precision applications.

THK's core offerings serve a broad range of industries, including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, robotics, and aerospace.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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