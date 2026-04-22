Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) Now Covered by Argus

Research analysts at Argus initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $156.00 target price (down from $189.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $174.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 target price on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 target price on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.27.

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Read Our Latest Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $79.71 and a 1 year high of $218.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.09%. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company's stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $2,627,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $2,388,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

Further Reading

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