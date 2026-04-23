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Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Upgraded at Argus

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Thomson Reuters logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Argus upgraded Thomson Reuters to a "hold" while several firms have cut price targets; MarketBeat's consensus remains a Buy with a C$167.20 target price.
  • TRI shares were down about 4.1%, opening at C$126.99 and trading well below the 200-day moving average (C$165.10), with a market cap of C$56.25 billion and a P/E of 38.14.
  • Insider The Woodbridge Company sold 65,000 shares at C$127.34 each, only marginally reducing its stake, and corporate insiders collectively own roughly 69.8% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

TRI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$285.00 to C$175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$275.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$183.00 to C$140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$167.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 4.1%

TRI stock opened at C$126.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$127.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$165.10. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$109.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$299.24.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.76 billion during the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

In other Thomson Reuters news, insider The Woodbridge Company Limited sold 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.34, for a total value of C$8,277,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 312,653,088 shares in the company, valued at C$39,813,244,225.92. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 69.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada's Thomson and the United Kingdom's Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, WestLaw, and its tax accounting software, OneSource. In addition, the company does hold a significant investment in the publicly traded Tradeweb, which operates a fixed income exchange.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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