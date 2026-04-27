Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tidewater hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$11.78 (last C$11.77) during mid-day trading and was up about 3.6% on the move.
  • Several brokerages raised price targets on March 27, but the stock retains a consensus "Hold" rating with an average target of C$9.63.
  • Company fundamentals show high leverage and negative earnings — debt-to-equity of 315.42, current ratio 0.61, P/E of -2.34 — while the 50- and 200-day moving averages are C$8.75 and C$6.62 respectively.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.78 and last traded at C$11.77, with a volume of 3826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$6.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$9.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 3.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.20.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets. The business activities of the company include gathering, processing, and transportation relates to raw gas gathering systems, processing plants and pipelines, NGL marketing and Extraction, refined products, and other activities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Right Now?

Before you consider Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines