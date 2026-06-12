Tigress Financial Upgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Moderate Buy

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.24.

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Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $206.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $238.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,168,314.95. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,166,800. This represents a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock valued at $338,603,196. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $3,423,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Twilio by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,494 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,570,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Twilio by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,176,896 shares of the technology company's stock worth $168,849,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,305,989 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,531,976,000 after buying an additional 392,023 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Twilio by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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