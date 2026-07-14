Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price target indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the company's previous close.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray Brands currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Tilray Brands alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. 1,694,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $505.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. Tilray Brands has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray Brands

In other news, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $232,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 99,204,800.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 992,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 992,048 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,855,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company's stock.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tilray Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tilray Brands wasn't on the list.

While Tilray Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here