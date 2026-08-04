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Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Insider Buys 2,500 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Tilray Brands logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Denise Faltischek bought 2,500 Tilray Brands shares at an average price of $4.78, investing $11,950 and increasing her holdings to 141,285 shares.
  • Weak market and earnings performance: Tilray shares fell 1.8% to $4.55, while the company reported a quarterly loss of $0.43 per share—well below the expected $0.01 loss—despite revenue exceeding estimates.
  • Mixed analyst sentiment: Analysts collectively rate Tilray “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $11, although recent opinions range from “strong buy” to “sell.”
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) insider Denise Faltischek acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 141,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $675,342.30. This represents a 1.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tilray Brands Stock Down 1.8%

Tilray Brands stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,007,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.21. Tilray Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $530.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $281.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.30 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. TD Securities raised shares of Tilray Brands to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tilray Brands from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essential Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 110,137.5% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Tilray Brands by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 47,938 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 82.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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