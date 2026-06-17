Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 2.7% - What's Next?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 3,387,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,329,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

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Tilray Brands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Tilray’s craft beer and spirits brands are rolling out a series of promotional campaigns, including BrewDog Father’s Day marketing in the U.K., U.S. summer soccer watch parties, and Breckenridge Brewery fan activations, which may help support brand visibility and seasonal traffic. Article Title

Tilray’s craft beer and spirits brands are rolling out a series of promotional campaigns, including BrewDog Father’s Day marketing in the U.K., U.S. summer soccer watch parties, and Breckenridge Brewery fan activations, which may help support brand visibility and seasonal traffic. Neutral Sentiment: Breckenridge Distillery launched a limited-release Patriotic Reserve Bourbon ahead of Independence Day and America’s 250th anniversary, adding another consumer-brand catalyst for Tilray’s beverage portfolio. Article Title

Breckenridge Distillery launched a limited-release Patriotic Reserve Bourbon ahead of Independence Day and America’s 250th anniversary, adding another consumer-brand catalyst for Tilray’s beverage portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Broader cannabis-sector optimism around potential U.S. rescheduling is keeping Tilray on investor watchlists, but the news is more of an industry theme than a direct near-term financial catalyst. Article Title

Broader cannabis-sector optimism around potential U.S. rescheduling is keeping Tilray on investor watchlists, but the news is more of an industry theme than a direct near-term financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary focused on Tilray’s weak share performance and suggested the stock could fall further, reinforcing negative sentiment among traders. Article Title

Recent market commentary focused on Tilray’s weak share performance and suggested the stock could fall further, reinforcing negative sentiment among traders. Negative Sentiment: Technical and fundamental pressure remains a concern, with the stock well below key moving averages and prior earnings having missed profit expectations, which can weigh on investor confidence. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $553.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.35 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 156.51%.During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tilray Brands

In related news, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of Tilray Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $232,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 110,137.5% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Tilray Brands by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 47,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tilray Brands by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,801 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tilray Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company's stock.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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