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Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 5.3% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Tilray Brands logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tilray shares rose 5.3% to $4.20 on unusually high trading volume, but remain near multiyear lows and below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • The company delivered record fiscal 2026 revenue of $915 million, with fourth-quarter revenue up 25.5% year over year and international medical cannabis revenue increasing 34%.
  • Profitability remains a major concern: Tilray reported a $0.43-per-share quarterly loss, negative operating cash flow, and fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA guidance below consensus. Analysts’ average rating is Hold, with a consensus price target of $11.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tilray Brands.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.20. 7,787,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 4,300,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Tilray Brands News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Jefferies maintained its “Buy” rating and said Tilray is making progress toward becoming a diversified consumer-products company spanning cannabis, beverages, hospitality and wellness. The firm cited potential long-term value creation despite reducing its price target to $19 from a higher prior target. Tilray Brands seen creating long-term value through diversified platform, Jefferies says
  • Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 revenue reached a record $915 million, while gross profit and adjusted EBITDA also set records. International medical cannabis revenue rose 34% for the year, and the BrewDog acquisition expanded Tilray’s beverage platform and geographic reach. Tilray Brands delivers record fiscal 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA
  • Neutral Sentiment: Fourth-quarter revenue rose 25.5% year over year to approximately $281.7 million, exceeding analyst expectations, and gross profit increased 33.8% to $90.5 million. However, the quarter’s results reflected the ongoing trade-off between rapid expansion and near-term earnings performance. Tilray Brands releases Q4 2026 earnings
  • Negative Sentiment: Tilray reported a fourth-quarter loss of $0.43 per share, substantially worse than the expected loss of roughly $0.01-$0.02. Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $49.6 million, operating cash flow was negative $37.3 million, and adjusted net income declined sharply year over year. Tilray Brands reports Q4 loss, beats revenue estimates
  • Negative Sentiment: Management’s fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA outlook of $68 million to $75 million is below the approximately $84 million consensus estimate. Jefferies consequently lowered its fiscal 2027 and 2028 forecasts, while analysts continue to flag share dilution and stagnant segment margins as obstacles to profitability. Tilray projects fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA
  • Negative Sentiment: The broader trend remains weak: TLRY has fallen substantially this year and is trading near multiyear lows. Persistent losses, negative cash generation and dilution continue to outweigh the company’s revenue growth for more cautious investors. Tilray Q4: Dilution outweighs progress

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray Brands presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $489.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $281.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.30 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilray Brands by 1,839.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 607,054 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 575,757 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tilray Brands during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Tilray Brands by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 65,379 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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