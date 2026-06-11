Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 2% Higher - Still a Buy?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.12. 2,731,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 4,358,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

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Key Stories Impacting Tilray Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tilray is expanding its U.S. craft beer footprint into the U.K. through BrewDog, with 24 American craft beer SKUs now being sold across BrewDog bars and online. That gives Tilray more international distribution for brands like SweetWater, Montauk, 10 Barrel, Shock Top, Alpine, Green Flash, and Blue Point. Article Title

Tilray is expanding its U.S. craft beer footprint into the U.K. through BrewDog, with 24 American craft beer SKUs now being sold across BrewDog bars and online. That gives Tilray more international distribution for brands like SweetWater, Montauk, 10 Barrel, Shock Top, Alpine, Green Flash, and Blue Point. Positive Sentiment: Tilray Medical Germany launched ARX™, a new premium medical cannabis brand cultivated in Germany, which could strengthen its position in Europe’s medical cannabis market and support growth with patients and healthcare providers. Article Title

Tilray Medical Germany launched ARX™, a new premium medical cannabis brand cultivated in Germany, which could strengthen its position in Europe’s medical cannabis market and support growth with patients and healthcare providers. Positive Sentiment: Tilray also highlighted a debt-for-equity exchange, which can improve the balance sheet by reducing debt obligations, though it comes with some share issuance. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TLRY. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Roth Mkm raised Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised Tilray Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Tilray Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray Brands has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TLRY

Tilray Brands Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 156.51%.The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray Brands

In other news, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $232,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company's stock.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

Further Reading

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