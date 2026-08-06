Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.78 and traded as high as $45.31. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 29,878 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Timberland Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Timberland Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on TSBK

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $350.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 26.46%.The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Timberland Bancorp's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timberland Bancorp

In related news, Director David Alan Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,468 shares in the company, valued at $810,745.20. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 109,687 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 74,011 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 36.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,966 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Timberland Bank, a Washington-chartered commercial bank serving individuals and businesses in southwestern Washington. The company conducts its operations through Timberland Bank, offering a range of community banking services tailored to local market needs. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol TSBK, Timberland Bancorp focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach.

Timberland Bank's core products include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement accounts.

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