Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.99 and traded as high as $45.21. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $43.77, with a volume of 57,779 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Timberland Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $342.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Timberland Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director David Alan Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,745.20. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,399 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,638 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,758 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 109,687 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,383 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company's stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Timberland Bank, a Washington-chartered commercial bank serving individuals and businesses in southwestern Washington. The company conducts its operations through Timberland Bank, offering a range of community banking services tailored to local market needs. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol TSBK, Timberland Bancorp focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach.

Timberland Bank's core products include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement accounts.

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