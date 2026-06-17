Timothy Deane Sells 8,621 Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Deane sold 8,621 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total transaction of $5,092,941.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,534,609.56. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $24.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,009,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $436.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.46 and a fifty-two week high of $623.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's payout ratio is 19.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,779,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $19,731,523,000 after buying an additional 330,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,707,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $8,405,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829,377 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,520,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $2,563,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,470,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $2,947,891,000 after purchasing an additional 373,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,858,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $515.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $550.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $489.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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