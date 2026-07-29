Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

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Titan America Trading Down 2.6%

Titan America stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. 11,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,208. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. Titan America has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $470.63 million for the quarter. Titan America had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan America will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Titan America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan America during the first quarter worth $1,452,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Titan America in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Titan America during the 1st quarter worth about $1,489,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Titan America during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Titan America by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,242 shares of the company's stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter.

About Titan America

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials. We are a leading provider of heavy building materials in Florida, the New York and New Jersey Metropolitan area (“Metro New York”), Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina (Virginia and the Carolinas, together with Metro New York and their adjacent areas, the “Mid-Atlantic”).

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