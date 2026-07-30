Go Pro
→ The dollar reset no one told you about (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Titan International logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Titan International beat quarterly earnings expectations: The company reported $0.10 in EPS versus the $0.04-per-share loss analysts expected, while revenue reached $484.77 million, slightly above estimates.
  • Shares remain under pressure: TWI fell to $7.32, near the lower end of its 52-week range, and the company posted a negative net margin of 4.72% and negative return on equity of 3.00%.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target, while institutional investors own approximately 80.39% of outstanding shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $484.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.06 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.

Titan International Price Performance

NYSE TWI traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 586,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $471.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. Titan International has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Titan International in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Titan International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Titan International

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Titan International by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,579,219 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 725,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,692 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 207,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,106 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 190,264 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 452,317 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 186,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 584,390 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 151,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company's stock.

About Titan International

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems designed for off-highway vehicles. The company serves a diverse range of markets including agricultural, construction, earthmoving and consumer segments. Titan's product portfolio encompasses a variety of tire sizes and tread designs, steel and cast centers, wheels, tracks and complete wheel‐and‐tire assemblies tailored to meet the needs of tractors, combines, skid steers, loaders, haul trucks and other specialized equipment.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Titan provides extensive aftermarket support through its network of distributors and sales offices.

Read More

Earnings History for Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Titan International Right Now?

Before you consider Titan International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Titan International wasn't on the list.

While Titan International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines