Titan Mining Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TII) Short Interest Down 42.0% in July

Titan Mining Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TII - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,474,739 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 2,544,359 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 560,147 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

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Institutional Trading of Titan Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TII. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Titan Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Mining during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $19,643,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Titan Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.50.

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Titan Mining Price Performance

Shares of TII stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20. Titan Mining has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Titan Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:TII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative return on equity of 332.15% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. Equities analysts predict that Titan Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc and graphite, as well as iron-oxide copper gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.

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