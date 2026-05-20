TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q2 2027 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 5.080-5.150 EPS.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82. The company has a market cap of $166.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business's 50 day moving average price is $156.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $169.25.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on TJX Companies (TJX) to $174 from $173 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside ahead of earnings.

JPMorgan raised its price target on to $174 from $173 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $175 price target, citing strength in off-price leaders like TJX and Ross Stores.

Truist initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $175 price target, citing strength in off-price leaders like TJX and Ross Stores. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and Zacks commentary suggest TJX has a strong history of earnings beats and may again outperform consensus when it reports Q1 results on May 20.

Analysts and Zacks commentary suggest TJX has a strong history of earnings beats and may again outperform consensus when it reports Q1 results on May 20. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed a sharp jump in call buying, indicating traders are positioning for an upside move into earnings.

Unusual options activity showed a sharp jump in call buying, indicating traders are positioning for an upside move into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: TJX is expected to report about $1.00 in EPS on $14.01 billion in revenue, and investors are watching whether bargain-hunting demand remains resilient in a mixed consumer environment.

TJX is expected to report about $1.00 in EPS on $14.01 billion in revenue, and investors are watching whether bargain-hunting demand remains resilient in a mixed consumer environment. Neutral Sentiment: TJX also announced a 13% increase in its stock dividend, which supports the investment case but is not likely the main driver of the near-term stock move.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,853 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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