TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.7333.

Several brokerages recently commented on TKO. Weiss Ratings raised TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $228.00 price objective on TKO Group in a report on Monday, May 4th.

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TKO Group Stock Up 1.1%

TKO stock opened at $206.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $152.29 and a 1-year high of $226.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 0.59.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. TKO Group's revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 116.42%.

Insider Activity

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro acquired 10,807 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,835.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 129,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,909,755.35. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 10,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,655 shares in the company, valued at $28,625,093.95. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 108,668.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,268,239 shares of the company's stock worth $265,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,185,769 shares of the company's stock worth $665,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company's stock worth $1,060,106,000 after acquiring an additional 887,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,602,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,964 shares of the company's stock worth $90,059,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company's stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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