Toast (TOST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toast (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $1.8729 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Toast (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.39%.The firm's revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Toast to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Toast Trading Up 6.2%

NYSE:TOST opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.74. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. Toast has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 14,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $414,430.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,032,511.35. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 9,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $263,862.10. Following the sale, the president owned 931,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,872,303.65. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 159,265 shares of company stock worth $4,278,832 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. BOKF NA increased its position in Toast by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,023 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Toast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,857 shares of the company's stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 12,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Toast by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,742 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Toast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 21,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Toast

About Toast

Toast, Inc NYSE: TOST is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast's product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

Further Reading

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