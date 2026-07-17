Tompkins Financial (TMP) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $86.9320 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $83.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $83.64 million. On average, analysts expect Tompkins Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tompkins Financial Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of TMP opened at $95.30 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Tompkins Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,164 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 11,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,017,829.10. This represents a 10.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMP

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial NYSEAMERICAN: TMP is a bank holding company headquartered in Ithaca, New York, that provides a diversified range of financial services. Through its principal banking subsidiary, Tompkins Trust Company, the firm offers commercial and consumer banking products including checking and savings accounts, mortgage loans, and credit facilities. Beyond traditional banking, Tompkins Financial delivers asset management, trust and estate planning, retirement services and investment advisory solutions.

In addition to its core banking operations, Tompkins Financial operates Tompkins Insurance Agencies, which offers property and casualty, life and health insurance coverages to individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

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