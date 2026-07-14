Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.96 and traded as low as $37.92. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $38.0310, with a volume of 169,748 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on TR

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.54 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 13.70%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tootsie Roll Industries's payout ratio is 26.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TR. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,485 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based confectionery company best known for producing Tootsie Rolls and Tootsie Pops. Headquartered in Chicago, the company manufactures a broad range of candy products, including fruit-flavored chews, gummies, mints and gum, under a portfolio of well-recognized brands. Its offerings are sold through mass-market retailers, convenience stores, specialty shops and vending channels.

The company traces its origins to 1896 when confectioner Leo Hirschfeld invented the Tootsie Roll in New York City.

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