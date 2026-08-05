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Top Automotive Stocks To Follow Today - August 5th

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Monolithic Power Systems logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven automotive-related stocks are highlighted for August 5: Monolithic Power Systems, Upstart, O’Reilly Automotive, Rivian Automotive, Materion, AutoZone, and Illinois Tool Works. They ranked among the sector’s highest-dollar-volume stocks in recent trading.
  • The group spans diverse automotive exposures, including semiconductor and power electronics (MPWR), AI-based lending (UPST), aftermarket parts retailers (ORLY and AZO), electric vehicles (RIVN), advanced materials (MTRN), and industrial products with an automotive OEM segment (ITW).
  • Investors should note that automotive-related stocks can be sensitive to economic cycles, interest rates, consumer demand, supply-chain conditions, and technological shifts.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Monolithic Power Systems, Upstart, O'Reilly Automotive, Rivian Automotive, Materion, AutoZone, and Illinois Tool Works are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing, sale, or servicing of vehicles and related products, including automakers, parts suppliers, and electric-vehicle manufacturers. For stock market investors, these stocks represent ownership in the companies and may offer returns through share-price appreciation and dividends, while remaining sensitive to economic cycles, interest rates, consumer demand, supply-chain conditions, and technological changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPST

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Materion (MTRN)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTRN

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITW

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