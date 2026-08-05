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Top Digital Media Stocks To Watch Now - August 5th

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Adobe logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Adobe, Ziff Davis, DoubleVerify, BuzzFeed, and Xunlei are the five digital media stocks highlighted by MarketBeat’s screener based on recent dollar trading volume.
  • The companies span key digital-media areas including creative software, online publishing, digital advertising measurement, entertainment and news content, and cloud-based digital media services.
  • Investor performance for these stocks is likely to be influenced by trends in user growth, advertising, subscriptions, content demand, and digital technology adoption.
  • Five stocks we like better than Adobe.

Adobe, Ziff Davis, DoubleVerify, BuzzFeed, and Xunlei are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute, or monetize content and services through digital platforms, such as streaming, social media, online publishing, digital advertising, and gaming. For stock market investors, these stocks represent ownership in businesses whose performance is often influenced by user growth, advertising revenue, subscriptions, content demand, and technological trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Ziff Davis (ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZD

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

BuzzFeed (BZFD)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BZFD

Xunlei (XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XNET

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Adobe Right Now?

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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