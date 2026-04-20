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Top Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
NWTN logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flagged seven Green Energy stocks as ones to watch after they posted the highest dollar trading volume among green energy names in recent days, reflecting elevated investor interest in the sector despite its policy and technology risks.
  • NWTN (tickers NWTN and NWTNW) is a smart passenger vehicle company developing electric vehicles and passenger-centric mobility solutions across the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China.
  • Nuvve (NVVE) offers a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform that lets EV batteries store and resell unused energy back to the grid and provide ancillary grid services.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

NWTN, Nuvve, and NWTN are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that produce, develop, or provide technologies and services for low-carbon and renewable energy sources (for example solar, wind, energy storage, and electric-vehicle infrastructure). Investors buy them to gain exposure to the global shift away from fossil fuels; they can offer growth potential but also carry sector-specific risks such as policy changes, technology evolution, and higher volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTNW

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NWTN Right Now?

Before you consider NWTN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NWTN wasn't on the list.

While NWTN currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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