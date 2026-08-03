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Top Growth Stocks To Keep An Eye On - August 3rd

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Prologis logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven growth stocks are highlighted for August 3: Prologis (PLD), Ascendis Pharma (ASND), Teledyne Technologies (TDY), Jersey Mike’s (JMKE), Hamilton Lane (HLNE), Pattern Group (PTRN), and Hercules Capital (HTGC).
  • The companies span logistics real estate, biopharmaceuticals, industrial technology, fast-casual restaurants, private equity, ecommerce technology, and venture lending.
  • MarketBeat selected these stocks based on high recent dollar trading volume among growth stocks; such companies may offer significant appreciation potential but generally carry higher risk and often pay limited or no dividends.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Prologis, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Teledyne Technologies, Jersey Mike's, Hamilton Lane, Pattern Group, and Hercules Capital are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to expand their revenue, earnings, or market presence faster than the overall market. Investors typically buy them for the potential of significant future price appreciation, although they may carry higher risk and often pay little or no dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Jersey Mike's (JMKE)

We are Jersey Mike’s: A high-growth franchisor of fast casual, submarine-style sandwich restaurants specializing in authentic, hand-crafted, craveable subs. Built over 70 years on one uncompromising belief – that a truly great sub sandwich can change your day and that a truly great brand changes its community – Jersey Mike’s is now one of the largest and fastest-growing limited-service restaurant brands based on U.S.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JMKE

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Pattern Group (PTRN)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTRN

Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTGC

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Prologis Right Now?

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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