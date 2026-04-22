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Top Manufacturing Stocks To Consider - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's top five manufacturing stocks to watch today are TSMC, Applied Materials (AMAT), Predictive Oncology (AGPU), Otis Worldwide (OTIS), and Elong Power (ELPW), selected because they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among manufacturing stocks in recent days.
  • The picks emphasize semiconductors—TSMC (chip foundry) and AMAT (chipmaking equipment)—while also including niche manufacturers: Predictive Oncology (AI-driven cancer therapies), Otis (elevators/escalators and services), and Elong Power (power-related business), reflecting diversification within the manufacturing theme.
  • Interested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing? Here are five stocks we like better.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Predictive Oncology, Otis Worldwide, and Elong Power are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose principal business is producing physical goods—examples include firms that make automobiles, machinery, electronics, chemicals, and consumer appliances. Investors treat them as typically capital‑intensive and cyclical, with revenues and profitability that tend to follow broader economic activity, industrial demand, commodity costs, and supply‑chain conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Predictive Oncology (AGPU)

Predictive Oncology Inc., a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGPU

Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Elong Power (ELPW)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELPW

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Right Now?

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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