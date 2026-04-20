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Top Metaverse Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Robot Consulting logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights three metaverse stocks to watch — Robot Consulting (LAWR), Everbright Digital (EDHL), and Global Mofy AI (GMM) — which recorded the highest dollar trading volume among metaverse peers in recent days.
  • Company exposures: LAWR is a cloud HR platform planning expansion into legal tech and the metaverse; EDHL is a Hong Kong integrated digital-marketing firm focused on metaverse services; GMM provides virtual content, 3D rebuild and AI technologies for metaverse projects in China.
  • The piece cautions the metaverse label is broad and can be speculative and volatile, so investors should focus on each company's actual revenue exposure to metaverse-related activities before deciding to invest.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Robot Consulting, Everbright Digital, and Global Mofy AI are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are publicly traded companies whose products or services enable, build, or monetize immersive virtual worlds and augmented-reality experiences—including VR/AR hardware, 3D platforms and engines, gaming and social apps, cloud and graphics infrastructure, digital goods/marketplaces, and payments. Investors use the label broadly to group firms expected to benefit from metaverse adoption, but the category spans many sectors and can be speculative and volatile, so assessment should focus on each company's specific revenue exposure to metaverse-related activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAWR

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDHL

Global Mofy AI (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMM

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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