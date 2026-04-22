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Top Mid Cap Stocks To Research - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged three mid-cap names with the highest recent dollar trading volume on April 22: ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS), and AXT (AXTI).
  • SQQQ is a leveraged inverse ETF that seeks daily returns equal to three times the inverse of the NASDAQ-100, making it a bearish/hedging tool for investors wanting short exposure to the index.
  • NVTS and AXTI are semiconductor-related plays: Navitas builds gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs for chargers, data centers, EVs and more, while AXT supplies semiconductor substrates used in photonics, 5G, lidar and high-speed optical applications.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Navitas Semiconductor, and AXT are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a medium market capitalization — commonly defined in the U.S. as roughly $2 billion to $10 billion, though exact ranges vary by index and region. Investors view mid caps as offering a balance between the growth potential of small-cap firms and the relative stability of large-cap companies, making them a common choice for moderate-risk, diversified portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVTS

AXT (AXTI)

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXTI

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ wasn't on the list.

While ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

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