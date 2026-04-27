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Top Music Stocks To Follow Now - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
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Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener names NetEase (NTES), Tencent Music (TME), and Warner Music Group (WMG) as the top Music stocks to watch, based on the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • The companies offer different exposures: NetEase mixes online games with Cloud Music, Tencent Music operates QQ/Kugou/Kuwo streaming and WeSing karaoke/live platforms, and Warner Music is a global recorded-music and publishing company with major labels.
  • Investors typically evaluate these stocks by catalog and royalty income, streaming/subscription growth, touring and licensing revenue, and monitor risks from hit-driven revenue concentration and technological or regulatory disruption.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

NetEase, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, and Warner Music Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is creating, distributing, monetizing, or supporting music and related content. They include record labels, streaming platforms, music publishers, concert promoters, instrument and audio-equipment manufacturers, and rights‑management firms. Investors evaluate them by catalog and royalty income, streaming and subscription growth, touring and licensing revenue, and copyright/regulatory changes, while watching for hit-driven revenue concentration and technological disruption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMG

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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