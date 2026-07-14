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Top Nuclear Stocks To Follow Now - July 14th

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Oklo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Oklo, NuScale Power, Centrus Energy, BWX Technologies, and X-Energy were identified as the nuclear stocks to watch, based on MarketBeat’s screener and recent dollar trading volume.
  • The article frames nuclear stocks as a way investors may benefit from rising demand for low-carbon electricity and renewed interest in nuclear power, especially as AI drives bigger energy needs.
  • The highlighted companies span different parts of the industry, including reactor development, fuel processing, nuclear components, and advanced reactor technology.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Oklo, NuScale Power, Centrus Energy, BWX Technologies, and X-Energy are the five Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Nuclear stocks” are shares of companies involved in the nuclear energy industry, such as uranium mining, nuclear reactor technology, fuel processing, and nuclear power plant operations. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to equities that may benefit from increased demand for low-carbon electricity and renewed interest in nuclear power as an energy source. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

X-Energy (XE)

X-energy is a leading designer of advanced nuclear reactor technology (commonly referred to as small modular reactors, “SMRs”) and manufacturer of advanced nuclear fuels. We believe these scalable, power generation technologies help satisfy historically unprecedented electricity demand growth, driven by the development of AI and associated data center infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XE

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oklo Right Now?

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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