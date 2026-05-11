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Top Outdoor Stocks To Watch Now - May 11th

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
ON logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights five “outdoor stocks” to watch on May 11: ON, Deckers Outdoor, Madison Air Solutions, Lamar Advertising, and V.F., based on recent trading volume. The term is used informally to cover companies tied to outdoor activities, products, and recreation.
  • ON Holding and Deckers Outdoor stand out as major consumer brands in the group, with ON focused on performance running and tennis gear and Deckers selling footwear and accessories through brands like UGG, HOKA, and Teva.
  • The list also includes non-apparel names such as Madison Air Solutions, which focuses on clean indoor air, and Lamar Advertising, which operates billboards and other outdoor ad displays; VF Corp rounds out the group with outdoor lifestyle brands in its portfolio.
  • Interested in ON? Here are five stocks we like better.

ON, Deckers Outdoor, Madison Air Solutions, Lamar Advertising, and V.F. are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Outdoor stocks” is not a standard stock-market term, but it is sometimes used informally to refer to shares of companies tied to outdoor activities, products, and recreation. This can include businesses that make camping gear, athletic apparel, bicycles, RVs, sporting goods, or provide outdoor tourism and recreation services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Madison Air Solutions (MAIR)

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that’s two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAIR

Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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