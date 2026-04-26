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Top Virtual Reality Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
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Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener highlights four virtual reality–related stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Meta Platforms (META), zSpace (ZSPC), The Glimpse Group (VRAR), and DIH Holding US (DHAIW).
  • These companies target different VR niches—META pairs its Family of Apps with Reality Labs and VR headsets, zSpace focuses on K‑12 and workforce AR/VR education, Glimpse provides enterprise and healthcare VR/AR solutions, and DIH supplies robotics and VR technology for rehabilitation.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Meta Platforms, zSpace, The Glimpse Group, and DIH Holding US are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Virtual reality stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or sell hardware, software, content, platforms, or services enabling immersive virtual reality experiences. Investors use the term to describe an investment theme focused on companies positioned to benefit from VR adoption, weighing potential high growth against technology, competitive, and adoption risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

zSpace (ZSPC)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZSPC

The Glimpse Group (VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRAR

DIH Holding US (DHAIW)

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider in the rehabilitation industry. The company's upper extremity product categories include ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; and Armeo Senso, a sensor-based solution for arm function recovery.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHAIW

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

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