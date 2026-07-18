Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

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A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Weiss Ratings cut Toro from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toro

Toro Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Toro stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.68. Toro has a twelve month low of $67.64 and a twelve month high of $105.18.

Toro (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 7.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Toro's payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $614,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,532.94. This represents a 35.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 4,951 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $455,046.41. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,147.27. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,934 shares of company stock worth $1,204,933. Insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,861 shares of the company's stock worth $33,237,000 after buying an additional 124,373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Toro by 416.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the company's stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55,206 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Toro by 425.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 64,783 shares of the company's stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $1,664,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company's stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company NYSE: TTC specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro's offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

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