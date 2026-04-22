Toro Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:TORO)

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.

Get Toro alerts: Sign Up

Toro Stock Up 72.9%

Shares of TORO traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,815,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,280. The firm has a market cap of $145.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. Toro has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toro

Toro Company Profile

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toro wasn't on the list.

While Toro currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here