Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.51 and traded as high as $94.75. Toro shares last traded at $93.3390, with a volume of 637,847 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Toro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Toro

Toro Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96.

Toro (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Toro had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 7.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Toro's payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 4,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $455,046.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,244,147.27. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edric C. Funk sold 527 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $51,630.19. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 12,934 shares of company stock worth $1,204,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the company's stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55,206 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 425.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 64,783 shares of the company's stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,630 shares of the company's stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company's stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company NYSE: TTC specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro's offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

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