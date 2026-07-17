Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.6375.

Several equities analysts have commented on CURV shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Torrid in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $1.80 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Torrid from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Torrid from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

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Institutional Trading of Torrid

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Torrid by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Torrid by 45.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of CURV opened at $2.29 on Friday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.70 million, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.88 million. Analysts predict that Torrid will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Torrid

Torrid, trading under the ticker CURV on the New York Stock Exchange, is a specialty retailer focused on plus-size women's fashion. Established in 2001 as a division of Hot Topic, Torrid has built its reputation on offering trend-driven apparel and accessories designed specifically for women who wear size 10 to 30. The company's product assortment spans casual wear, denim, activewear, intimates, footwear, and fashion‐forward accessories, catering to a demographic that has historically been underserved by mainstream retailers.

Over the years, Torrid has expanded from its early mall‐based store footprint to become a multichannel business.

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