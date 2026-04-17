Free Trial
→ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Torrid logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Torrid (CURV) from a "strong sell" to a "hold," though the street consensus still averages a "Reduce" rating with an average target price of $1.44.
  • Quarterly results beat estimates—EPS of ($0.08) vs. ($0.12) expected and revenue of $236.17M vs. $231.11M—but the company remains unprofitable with a negative net margin (-0.70%) and negative ROE.
  • Insiders, including the CFO, sold shares in April (reducing their stakes), and insiders now own about 5.85% of the company's stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Torrid.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

CURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Torrid in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $1.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CURV

Torrid Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CURV opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.03 million, a PE ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company's fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.11 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Torrid

In other Torrid news, insider Ashlee Wheeler sold 30,013 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $59,425.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 205,856 shares in the company, valued at $407,594.88. The trade was a 12.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paula Dempsey sold 42,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $88,137.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 227,923 shares in the company, valued at $469,521.38. This represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.85% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,233,022 shares of the company's stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 3,034,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter worth about $3,387,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Torrid by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,917,793 shares of the company's stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,934 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company's stock.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid, trading under the ticker CURV on the New York Stock Exchange, is a specialty retailer focused on plus-size women's fashion. Established in 2001 as a division of Hot Topic, Torrid has built its reputation on offering trend-driven apparel and accessories designed specifically for women who wear size 10 to 30. The company's product assortment spans casual wear, denim, activewear, intimates, footwear, and fashion‐forward accessories, catering to a demographic that has historically been underserved by mainstream retailers.

Over the years, Torrid has expanded from its early mall‐based store footprint to become a multichannel business.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Torrid Right Now?

Before you consider Torrid, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Torrid wasn't on the list.

While Torrid currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines