Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) Announces $0.48 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

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Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE:TYG opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $51.18. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. NYSE: TYG is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on investing in energy infrastructure companies. Organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, it primarily acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities issued by publicly traded and private energy infrastructure businesses. The company seeks to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation through selective investments across the energy value chain.

The firm's investment strategy emphasizes midstream infrastructure, including pipeline transportation, storage, processing facilities, and terminals.

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