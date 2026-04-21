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Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) Announces $0.48 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure logo with Finance background
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Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE:TYG opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $51.18. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. NYSE: TYG is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on investing in energy infrastructure companies. Organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, it primarily acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities issued by publicly traded and private energy infrastructure businesses. The company seeks to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation through selective investments across the energy value chain.

The firm's investment strategy emphasizes midstream infrastructure, including pipeline transportation, storage, processing facilities, and terminals.

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Dividend History for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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