TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.44, Zacks reports. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

Here are the key takeaways from TotalEnergies' conference call:

Middle East outages have shut in roughly 360,000 barrels/day (about 15% of TotalEnergies' volumes), reducing near‑term output — the company notes these assets account for only ~ 10% of upstream cash flow at $60/bbl but the disruption remains material.

Middle East outages have shut in roughly (about of TotalEnergies' volumes), reducing near‑term output — the company notes these assets account for only ~ of upstream cash flow at $60/bbl but the disruption remains material. Strong Q1 results driven by higher prices and operations: cash flow was €8.6 billion (+20%) and adjusted net income €5.4 billion (+40%), with +4% organic upstream production growth helping offset regional losses.

Strong Q1 results driven by higher prices and operations: cash flow was (+20%) and adjusted net income (+40%), with +4% organic upstream production growth helping offset regional losses. Board reinforced shareholder returns and balance‑sheet discipline, raising the first interim dividend to €0.90/share (+5.9%) and authorizing buybacks up to $1.5 billion per quarter , while targeting a >40% cash payout and gearing in the low‑teens if prices remain high.

Board reinforced shareholder returns and balance‑sheet discipline, raising the first interim dividend to (+5.9%) and authorizing buybacks up to , while targeting a >40% cash payout and gearing in the low‑teens if prices remain high. Refining disruption at SATORP after strikes cut throughput to ~50% (~230,000 bpd); one unit restart is targeted in early May but damaged conversion units may require months (potentially ~6+) of repair, weighing on downstream capacity.

Refining disruption at after strikes cut throughput to ~50% (~230,000 bpd); one unit restart is targeted in early May but damaged conversion units may require months (potentially ~6+) of repair, weighing on downstream capacity. LNG and portfolio resilience: marketing exposure to Qatar shut‑ins is limited (~1.5 Mt for 2026) and TotalEnergies will absorb force majeure for customers, expects Q2 LNG sell price near $10/MMBtu, and has restarted Mozambique construction to broaden supply diversity.

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TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:TTE traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $221.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.13. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $93.49.

TotalEnergies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TotalEnergies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.97.

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TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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