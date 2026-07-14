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Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Tower Semiconductor logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tower Semiconductor shares jumped sharply premarket after news of a government-backed expansion plan in Japan, opening well above the prior close and trading up about 12.5% on the session.
  • The company plans to invest $3 billion in Japan, supported by a $1 billion government grant, to expand 300mm silicon photonics and silicon germanium capacity aimed at AI and data center demand.
  • Management raised its long-term outlook, targeting $3.6 billion in revenue and $1.2 billion in net profit by 2028, though the benefits are still several quarters away and the project carries execution risks.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.68, but opened at $271.50. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $254.7340, with a volume of 1,045,937 shares.

Key Stories Impacting Tower Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting Tower Semiconductor this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSEM. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $276.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSEM

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 12.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 254.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company's stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company's technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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