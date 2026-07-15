Towne Bank (TOWN) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $245.3320 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 13.51%.The business had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $274.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Towne Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Towne Bank Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. Towne Bank has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Towne Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Towne Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Towne Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Institutional Trading of Towne Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Towne Bank by 931.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the bank's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Towne Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Towne Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Towne Bank by 199.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the bank's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Towne Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Towne Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Towne Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Towne Bank from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Towne Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Towne Bank

Towne Bank Company Profile

TowneBank is a Virginia‐based financial services company organized as a bank holding company. Its primary subsidiary, TowneBank, operates a network of community banking offices and mortgage production facilities. The company offers a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, including deposit accounts, lending products, treasury management, and private banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses, and middle‐market corporations.

In addition to traditional banking, TowneBank provides specialty services through affiliated subsidiaries.

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