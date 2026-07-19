Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.00.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating for the company. Zacks Research cut Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Toyota Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 532,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,951,000 after buying an additional 66,695 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,977 shares of the company's stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $177.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $166.10 and a 1 year high of $248.90. The firm's 50-day moving average is $179.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.30. The stock has a market cap of $231.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $76.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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