Toyota Motor FY2027 EPS Estimate Lowered by Erste Group Bank

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $18.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.57. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor's current full-year earnings is $20.93 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Toyota Motor's FY2028 earnings at $21.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.00.

Get Toyota Motor alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM opened at $179.78 on Friday. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $166.10 and a 12 month high of $248.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.50. The stock has a market cap of $234.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.81 billion for the quarter. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company's stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 296 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toyota Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toyota Motor wasn't on the list.

While Toyota Motor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here