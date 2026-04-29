Toyota Motor FY2027 EPS Estimate Reduced by Erste Group Bank

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will earn $20.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.01. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor's current full-year earnings is $18.16 per share.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 7th. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $76.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

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A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TM. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.00.

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Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $193.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $216.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $167.18 and a 1 year high of $248.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Toyota Motor by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

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About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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