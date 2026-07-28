TPG (TPG) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $596.7970 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. TPG had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 3.81%.The business had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TPG to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $42.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 141,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,957. TPG has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 194.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. TPG's dividend payout ratio is currently 1,072.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPG by 268.7% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TPG by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of TPG by 43.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on TPG in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $47.00 target price on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPG

About TPG

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

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